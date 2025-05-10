Conglomerates Shower Dividends: From Prajogo Pangestu to Anthoni Salim

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several conglomerates, including Prajogo Pangestu, the Hartono brothers, and Anthoni Salim, known for their substantial stock portfolios in various issuers, have consistently distributed dividends to their shareholders.

This year, issuers under their ownership have also announced and even paid out dividends based on their profits for the 2024 financial year. The ongoing dividend distribution sentiment has further fueled buying activity among investors looking to capitalize on these dividends.