Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Orang terkaya di Indonesia Prajogo Pangestu bersama dengan lima konglomerat lainya di sela-sela pertemuan dengan Presiden Prabowo Subianto di Istana Negara, Jakarta, Jumat 7 Maret 2025. /youtube Sekretariat Presiden

Conglomerates Shower Dividends: From Prajogo Pangestu to Anthoni Salim

Several issuers owned by conglomerates have announced and even distributed dividends based on their profits for the 2024 financial year.

Nurbaiti, Annisa Kurniasari Saumi, Erta Darwati
Nurbaiti , Annisa Kurniasari Saumi & Erta Darwati - Bisnis.com
Sabtu, 10 Mei 2025 | 10:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several conglomerates, including Prajogo Pangestu, the Hartono brothers, and Anthoni Salim, known for their substantial stock portfolios in various issuers, have consistently distributed dividends to their shareholders.

This year, issuers under their ownership have also announced and even paid out dividends based on their profits for the 2024 financial year. The ongoing dividend distribution sentiment has further fueled buying activity among investors looking to capitalize on these dividends.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Lo Kheng Hong Buys Gajah Tunggal (GJTL) Shares Once More
English Version
3 jam yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong Buys Gajah Tunggal (GJTL) Shares Once More

Gerak Vanguard dan BlackRock CS di Saham ITMG Saat Tren Harga Batu Bara Diproyeksi Melemah
Emiten
8 jam yang lalu

Gerak Vanguard dan BlackRock CS di Saham ITMG Saat Tren Harga Batu Bara Diproyeksi Melemah

Indomie Gains Momentum in Africa: Salim Group Sees Profit Growth from Overseas Expansion
English Version
10 jam yang lalu

Indomie Gains Momentum in Africa: Salim Group Sees Profit Growth from Overseas Expansion

Conglomerates Shower Dividends: From Prajogo Pangestu to Anthoni Salim
English Version
12 jam yang lalu

Conglomerates Shower Dividends: From Prajogo Pangestu to Anthoni Salim

Danantara hingga BlackRock Berpotensi Raup Miliaran dari Dividen Jumbo Jasa Marga (JSMR)
Emiten
14 jam yang lalu

Danantara hingga BlackRock Berpotensi Raup Miliaran dari Dividen Jumbo Jasa Marga (JSMR)

Berita Premium Lainnya