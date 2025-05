Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Lo Kheng Hong has once again increased his stake in tire manufacturer PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. (GJTL).

Despite GJTL's share price showing negative returns this year, with a 6.55% decline to IDR 1,070 by the end of the first session on Friday (9/5/2025), Hong continued to purchase shares. His most recent transaction was recorded on 7 May 2025.