Danantara Carries Hopes of Business in State Asset Management

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The business community holds strong expectations for the Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency, or BPI Danantara, which has assumed control of several assets previously owned by state institutions. These hopes are particularly pronounced among players in the property and tourism sectors.

The strong optimism among business players in both sectors is well-founded. In its initial acquisition phase, Danantara acted swiftly by targeting state assets deemed strategic for boosting both industries.