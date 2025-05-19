Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Pengunjung beraktivitas di kantor Badan Pengelola Investasi Daya Anagata Nusantara (BPI Danantara), Jakarta, Selasa (19/11/2024)/JIBI/Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Danantara Carries Hopes of Business in State Asset Management

Danantara gains support from property and tourism sectors as it takes over strategic state assets to boost housing and MICE tourism in Indonesia.

Anitana Widya Puspa,Rahmad Fauzan
Anitana Widya Puspa & Rahmad Fauzan - Bisnis.com
Senin, 19 Mei 2025 | 15:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The business community holds strong expectations for the Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency, or BPI Danantara, which has assumed control of several assets previously owned by state institutions. These hopes are particularly pronounced among players in the property and tourism sectors.

The strong optimism among business players in both sectors is well-founded. In its initial acquisition phase, Danantara acted swiftly by targeting state assets deemed strategic for boosting both industries.

