Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Taking a peek at the comparison of potential capital gains for major shareholders of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BBRI) with substantial ownership in May 2025.

According to Bloomberg data on Tuesday (20/5/2025), several investors hold billions of BBRI shares, with their portfolio values estimated to reach trillions of rupiah as of Monday's session (19/5/2025).