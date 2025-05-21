AZKO to Step Up Expansion in Eastern Indonesia

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Aspirasi Hidup Indonesia or AZKO (ACES) are planning to open a large number of new store outlets this year. This major expansion plan is fueling an optimistic outlook from analysts, who believe it could provide a much-needed tailwind as the company faces a profit dip in Q1.



AZKO is reportedly targeting to open 25–30 new stores this year, exceeding its previous 20 new openings last year and making it one of the most aggressive companies in terms of expansions.



Teresa Wibowo, a director at AZKO, said new store openings in 2025 will focus on eastern Indonesia, but added that the company is still finalizing locations for stores to be opened in the second half.



Teresa said ACES recently opened its 250th AZKO store in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Sorong, Papua. She claimed AZKO’s presence in Sorong continues the company’s strategic expansion, previously carried out in Abepura, Jayapura. The store, located in Paragon Mall Sorong, is scheduled for an official opening on May 25.



“The expansion in Sorong reflects our strategic step to keep growing, reaching more customers, and expanding positive impact throughout the nation,” Teresa said in a written statement on Tuesday (20/5).



AZKO has been aggressively expanding since its rebranding earlier this year. Since the company’s rebranding from Ace Hardware Indonesia, whose license expired at the end of last year, AZKO has been posting shrinking profits.