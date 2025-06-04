Bisnis Indonesia Premium
The Philippines Department of Agriculture is in discussions with private importers about procuring rice from several major producers, including Indonesia. (Bisnis/Abdurachman)

The Philippines Sets Sights on Indonesian Rice

The Philippines Department of Agriculture is in discussions with private importers about procuring rice from several major producers, including Indonesia.

Rika Anggraeni,Rayful Mudassir
Rika Anggraeni & Rayful Mudassir - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 4 Juni 2025 | 13:45
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Philippines, being the world’s largest rice importer, is seeking alternative supplier countries beyond Vietnam to ensure stable domestic supply and prices. Indonesia is among the countries being considered for sourcing the commodity.

The Philippines Department of Agriculture is reportedly in discussions with private importers about procuring rice from several major producers, including India, Pakistan, Cambodia, and Myanmar. Secretary of Agriculture of the Philippines Francisco Tiu Laurel also mentioned the potential for agreements with Indonesia and Thailand.

