Menko Infrastruktur dan Pembangunan Kewilayahan Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (tengah) bersama dengan Menteri Pekerjaan Umum (PU) Dody Hanggodo (dari kiri), Menteri Perhubungan Dudy Purwagandhi, Menteri Keuangan Sri Mulyani Indrawati dan Menteri BUMN Erick Thohir menyampaikan keterangan pers terkait Penurunan Harga Tiket Pesawat Lebaran di Terminal 2 Bandara Soekarno Hatta, Tangerang, Banten, Sabtu (1/3/2025). /Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Govt Drafts New Regulation to Woo More Investors Into Infrastructure Projects

Total estimated funding need for Indonesia’s infrastructure development reaches IDR 1,905.3 trillion. This figure leaves a large financing gap for the sector.

Alifian Asmaaysi
Alifian Asmaaysi - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 5 Juni 2025 | 09:45
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Public Works Ministry is drafting a new regulation aimed at attracting private investors to large-scale infrastructure projects as an alternative to public-private partnerships (PPP), as Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo revealed that many investors tend to shy away from entering joint projects with the government through PPP.

“The private sector is reluctant to engage in PPPs. We want to talk about this, where the reluctance stems from and what support we can provide,” he said in Jakarta on Tuesday (3/6/2025).

