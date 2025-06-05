Govt Drafts New Regulation to Woo More Investors Into Infrastructure Projects

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Public Works Ministry is drafting a new regulation aimed at attracting private investors to large-scale infrastructure projects as an alternative to public-private partnerships (PPP), as Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo revealed that many investors tend to shy away from entering joint projects with the government through PPP.

“The private sector is reluctant to engage in PPPs. We want to talk about this, where the reluctance stems from and what support we can provide,” he said in Jakarta on Tuesday (3/6/2025).