Airbus' Oneweb, Elon Musk's Starlink, and Amazon's Kuiper Showcase Fierce Rivalry in the Minisatellite Market

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Communities and businesses in remote areas stand to gain significant benefits from improved internet access with the potential entry of Airbus’ low-orbit satellite, OneWeb, into Indonesia, marking fierce rivalry in the country.

PT Dwi Tunggal Putra (DTP), the official partner of Airbus’ OneWeb in Indonesia, announced plans to commercialize OneWeb services starting next month. OneWeb’s entry is set to introduce intense competition to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service, which has been operating in Indonesia since May 2024.