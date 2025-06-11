RI’s Auto Industry Faces Sales Slump and Layoff Threat Amid Weak Consumer Demand

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The automotive industry is calling for government intervention to relieve the public purchasing power slump, spurred by a growing layoff threat in the domestic auto components sector.

According to the Association of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers (Gaikindo), national car sales in May 2025 saw a significant decline; wholesale car sales (factory to dealer) in May 2025 amounted to 60,613 units, down 15.1% year-on-year (YoY) from 71,391, and retail sales (dealer to consumer) likewise fell 15.1% from 72,246 to 61,339 units.