Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The introduction of the risk-sharing or co-payment feature in health insurance products, set to take effect on 1 January 2026, is expected to influence hospital issuers.

The scheme is seen as a potential catalyst for healthcare providers and hospital operators to bolster their market positioning and expand their service offerings.