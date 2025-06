Macquarie Upgrades Rating for Antam (ANTM) Shares

Macquarie has recently updated its recommendation for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. (ANTM) shares after the stock price surpassed the consensus target.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Macquarie has revised its stock recommendation for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. (ANTM) to ‘buy’.

As of Friday (13/6/2025), ANTM shares have surged by 113.59% year-to-date (YtD), reaching IDR 3,300 per share.