Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is reviewing a plan to extend trading hours in the domestic bourse in a bid to boost market liquidity and deepen the capital market. The review is expected to be completed within the next three months.

If the proposal is implemented, the bourse will start trading earlier from 9.00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB) to 8.00, and will close later from the current 16.00 to 17.00—amounting to an extension of two additional trading hours per day.