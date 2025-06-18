Jumbo Dividend Report of BBRI, TLKM, PTBA & Other SOEs: Payout Ratios Climb in Danantara Era

The dividend payout ratios of state-owned issuers, such as BBRI, TLKM, and have increased in line with the momentum surrounding the establishment of Danantara.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several state-owned company issuers, spanning sectors from banking to mining, have opted to distribute sizable dividends to shareholders. These issuers have recorded an increase in their dividend payout ratios amid the momentum surrounding the establishment of the state-owned super holding, Danantara.

Most recently, a group of companies under the mining holding MIND ID collectively agreed to distribute large-scale dividends to shareholders, following the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held on Thursday (12/6/2025).