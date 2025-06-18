star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Jumbo Dividend Report of BBRI, TLKM, PTBA & Other SOEs: Payout Ratios Climb in Danantara Era

Jumbo Dividend Report of BBRI, TLKM, PTBA & Other SOEs: Payout Ratios Climb in Danantara Era

The dividend payout ratios of state-owned issuers, such as BBRI, TLKM, and have increased in line with the momentum surrounding the establishment of Danantara.

user-profile
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 18 Juni 2025 | 07:33

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several state-owned company issuers, spanning sectors from banking to mining, have opted to distribute sizable dividends to shareholders. These issuers have recorded an increase in their dividend payout ratios amid the momentum surrounding the establishment of the state-owned super holding, Danantara.

Most recently, a group of companies under the mining holding MIND ID collectively agreed to distribute large-scale dividends to shareholders, following the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held on Thursday (12/6/2025).

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Cuan Ganda Para Investor Raksasa dari Saham PTBA

Emiten

53 menit yang lalu

INKP, MAYA Bonds are Retail Investors’ Top Picks with 10%+ Yields

English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Penjualan “Mobil Murah” Ikut Terimbas Pelemahan Daya Beli Masyarakat

Penjualan “Mobil Murah” Ikut Terimbas Pelemahan Daya Beli Masyarakat

star English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Bisa Cuan Maksimal 11%, Obligasi Bank NTT, Bank Mayapada, BTN Kalahkan BCA

star Investasi

3 jam yang lalu

Kepemilikan Terkini Blackrock dan Goldman Sachs Cs di Saham BREN

star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

Prospek Cerah Saham BKSL dari Optimalisasi Sentul City
Prospek Cerah Saham BKSL dari Optimalisasi Sentul City
star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

PGAS Stock Ratings Divided as Oil Prices Climb Amid Middle East Conflict
PGAS Stock Ratings Divided as Oil Prices Climb Amid Middle East Conflict
star English Version

5 jam yang lalu

Prospek Kredit Bank Danantara (BMRI, BBRI, BBNI) Hadapi Banjir Impor Hingga Otomotif Lesu
Prospek Kredit Bank Danantara (BMRI, BBRI, BBNI) Hadapi Banjir Impor Hingga Otomotif Lesu
star Emiten

6 jam yang lalu

Jumbo Dividend Report of BBRI, TLKM, PTBA & Other SOEs: Payout Ratios Climb in Danantara Era
Jumbo Dividend Report of BBRI, TLKM, PTBA & Other SOEs: Payout Ratios Climb in Danantara Era
star English Version

6 jam yang lalu

Yang Perbesar Taruhan Saham BRMS Kala Potensi Cuan Menebal
Yang Perbesar Taruhan Saham BRMS Kala Potensi Cuan Menebal
star Emiten

7 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top