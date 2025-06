Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Brokerage firms have updated their stock ratings for PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGAS) as global oil prices surge over the past month, hitting a peak at $72.98 per barrel on Friday last week (13/6).

According to Bloomberg, prices went from $60.79 per barrel on May 30, peaking on June 13 before finally dipping to $72.37 on Monday. On the same day, PGAS closed up 0.90% to IDR 1,685 per share, gaining 4.66% year-to-date (YtD) in 2025.