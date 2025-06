Several corporate bond series have become favorites among retail investors in Indonesia, thanks to their attractive coupon yields.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Bonds issued by companies such as INKP and MAYA remain popular among retail investors, offering annual coupon rates of over 10 percent.

According to data from the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) as of the end of May 2025, Bisnis compiled a list of all outstanding bond series ranked by the value of holdings owned by individual investors. From this, the top ten bond series most favored by retail investors were identified based on the highest ownership value.