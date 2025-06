Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Property firms continue to face sluggish sales this year as banks are still hesitant to cut their subsidized mortgage (KPR) rates due to tight liquidity, despite Bank Indonesia (BI) slashing key rates by 25 bps in last month’s policy meeting.

Property developer PT Ciputra Development (CTRA), for instance, has set a conservative marketing sales or presales target of IDR 11 trillion for 2025 — the same as last year.