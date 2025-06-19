Could a Grab-GoTo Buyout Deal Revive Southeast Asia’s Muted M&A?

A merger between tech giants GoTo and its rival Grab could have broad implications on the regional market amid subdued M&A activity.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Subdued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in Southeast Asia’s tech sector reflects a cautious phase in the market, but it also opens opportunities for more strategic large-scale consolidations. If therumored takeover of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO) by Singapore’s Grab see the light of day, it could trigger a new wave of interest and funding into the region’s digital sector.

M&A activity in Southeast Asia's tech sector continued slipping through 2024, with deal volume dropping to 99 transactions — down 12% year-on-year and 43% below the 2022 peak — according to the latest SE Asia Tech M&A Review: 2025 released by DealStreetAsia.