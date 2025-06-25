Indonesian Manufacturers Seek Alternatives as Iran-Israel Conflict Disrupts Global Supply Chains

Rising tensions in the Middle East have raised concerns over potential disruptions to Indonesia’s industrial supply chain.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Domestic industry players are beginning to take precautionary steps to brace for potential headwinds stemming from escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Ensuring supply chain reliability and securing raw material availability have become top priorities.

The Indonesian Furniture and Crafts Industry Association (HIMKI) expressed concern that mounting tensions in the Middle East could disrupt the national industrial supply chain, especially as the situation intensifies with the United States now directly involved.