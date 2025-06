PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has, to date, successfully operated vessels across 65 international shipping routes.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) is steadily expanding its global footprint as part of its ambition to become a leading shipping and logistics player in Southeast Asia and beyond.

