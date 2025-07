The venture capital industry is steadily improving after firms shift their financing focus to the real sector.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Financial Services Authority (OJK) reports that venture capital financing grew by 1.04% year on year (YoY) to IDR 16.49 trillion as of April after a three-month contraction earlier this year.

From January through March, financing had declined by 3.59% YoY to IDR 15,81 trillion, by 0.91% YoY to IDR 16.34 trillion, and by 0.36% YoY to IDR 16.73 trillion, respectively.