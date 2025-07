Several ANTM shareholders holding hundreds and millions of shares in the company are seeing huge amounts of potential capital gains.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Stock performance of state-owned gold miner PT Aneka Tambang or Antam (ANTM) has been climbing throughout the year with an approximately 94.71% year-to-date (YtD) gain as of last Friday (4/7) at IDR 3,050.

ANTM’s stock surge has enabled institutional investors to reap significant capital gains, largely because their average cost basis per share is well below the current market price.