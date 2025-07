Along with the newly-launched Lumut Balai Unit 2 geothermal power plant, PGEO is also seeing multiple tailwinds powering its recent stock gains.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Geothermal Energy’s stock price (ticker PGEO) surged around 56.91% year-to-date (YtD) per yesterday’s closing price of IDR 1,475, beating Bloomberg consensus’ previous 12-month estimate of IDR 1,358.

Over recent months, the company has been seeing a number of tailwinds including strong earnings, FY2024 dividend payment, and news of sovereign fund Danantara’s plan to invest in PGEO’s parent Pertamina.