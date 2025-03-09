Anthoni Salim’s Wealth Surges Amid Palm Oil Tailwinds

Salim and his family’s coffers will only continue to fill as CPO companies post solid profit and performance growth

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Tycoon Anthoni Salim is among the wealthiest individuals in Indonesia with a vast business empire, including palm oil—one of the country's key commodities. Through various subsidiaries, the Salim Group manages a complete value chain, from palm oil plantations to the production of widely known cooking oilbrands.

Anthoni Salim and his family ranks fifth in Forbes’ Indonesia’s 50 Richest with an estimated net worth of US$12.8 billion. His fortune has consistently increased over the past three years, rising from US$7.2 billion in 2022 to US$10.3 billion in 2023, and reaching US$12.8 billion in 2024.