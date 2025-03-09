Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Entrepreneur Anthony Salim. /Business

Anthoni Salim’s Wealth Surges Amid Palm Oil Tailwinds

Salim and his family’s coffers will only continue to fill as CPO companies post solid profit and performance growth
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari - Bisnis.com
Minggu, 9 Maret 2025 | 17:01
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Tycoon Anthoni Salim is among the wealthiest individuals in Indonesia with a vast business empire, including palm oil—one of the country's key commodities. Through various subsidiaries, the Salim Group manages a complete value chain, from palm oil plantations to the production of widely known cooking oilbrands.

Anthoni Salim and his family ranks fifth in Forbes’ Indonesia’s 50 Richest with an estimated net worth of US$12.8 billion. His fortune has consistently increased over the past three years, rising from US$7.2 billion in 2022 to US$10.3 billion in 2023, and reaching US$12.8 billion in 2024.

Konten Premium Terbaru

Astra Group (ASII)’s Startup Portfolio: Gojek, Halodoc, and Others
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Astra Group (ASII)’s Startup Portfolio: Gojek, Halodoc, and Others

Historia Bisnis: Dilema Tender Divestasi Saham BCA (BBCA) Pra Kuasa Grup Djarum
Historia
3 jam yang lalu

Historia Bisnis: Dilema Tender Divestasi Saham BCA (BBCA) Pra Kuasa Grup Djarum

Telkomsel, Indosat, and XL Axiata Signal Interest in 1.4 GHz Spectrum Auction
English Version
4 jam yang lalu

Telkomsel, Indosat, and XL Axiata Signal Interest in 1.4 GHz Spectrum Auction

Historia Bisnis: Jatuhnya BTPN dari Tangan Bakrie
Korporasi
5 jam yang lalu

Historia Bisnis: Jatuhnya BTPN dari Tangan Bakrie

Historia Bisnis: How Foreign Fund Managers First Entered the Indonesian Market
English Version
6 jam yang lalu

Historia Bisnis: How Foreign Fund Managers First Entered the Indonesian Market

Berita Premium Lainnya