Bisnis.com, JAKARTA —Bank stocks, often under pressure at the start of the year, still hold strong rebound potential, supported by promising performance growth.

According to Bloomberg’s analyst consensus, most jumbo bank stocks remain favored, with analysts maintaining a buy recommendation. Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. (BBCA), For instance, they have received ‘buy’ recommendations from 31 analysts, while four suggested ‘hold’. The average target price for BBCA stands at IDR 11,560.