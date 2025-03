Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Veteran investor Lo Kheng Hong is set to gain more than ten billion rupiahs in dividends from his stakes in mid-tier banks OCBC NISP (NISP), CIMB Niaga (BNGA), and Bank Danamon (BDMN).

In these three private banks, Lo Kheng Hong is recorded as the single largest individual shareholder. So far, both NISP and BDMN have held their respective shareholder meetings last Thursday (20/3/2025).