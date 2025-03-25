Danantara Secures Trillions of Rupiah from BBRI, BMRI, TLKM, and Other SOEs

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government has officially transferred the shares of 13 state-owned enterprises (SOE) to PT Biro Klasifikasi Indonesia (Persero) or BKI, which now serves as the operational holding vehicle for BPI Danantara. The total value of the share transfer reached IDR 39.37 trillion.

The disclosure report on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) as of Monday (24/3/2025) at 12:46 WIB revealed that the Indonesian government transferred shares to BKI in 11 listed SOEs. Bisnis calculated the total nominal value of the transfer at IDR 39.37 trillion. The largest portion of this transfer was led by PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk. (KRAS), with a value of IDR 7.74 trillion, equivalent to 15.48 billion shares, representing 80% of series B shares.