Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Over the last few years, Lippo Group, a major conglomerate controlled by tycoon Mochtar Riady and his family, has slowly been divesting from its financial services business including banking, fintech, and insurance.

Most recently, the group received the greenlight from shareholders of PT Bank Nationalnobu (NOBU) at the March 25 AGMS to sell 40% of the bank’s stake to South Korean life insurance giant Hanwha Life Insurance Co. Ltd.