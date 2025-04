Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — From its shareholders meeting last Thursday (10/4), Chairul Tanjung’s digital bank PT Allo Bank Indonesia (BBHI) has decided to distribute FY2024 cash dividends amounting to IDR 233.38 billion or 50% of its IDR 467.1 billion net profit, from which PT Bukalapak.com (BUKA) is set to earn substantial amount of dividends.

The remaining profit of Rp233.72 billion will be recorded as retained earnings, while IDR 2.78 million will be set aside as reserves.