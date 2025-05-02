Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Petugas melayani pengisian bahan bakar di salah satu SPBU BP-AKR di Depok, Jawa Barat, Senin (21/8/2023). Bisnis/Arief Hermawan P

AKRA’s Recipe to Boost Growth in 2025

AKRA’s recipe to boost growth in 2025 relies on an aggressive expansion strategy.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 2 Mei 2025 | 15:25
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—PT AKR Corporindo Tbk. (AKRA) is pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy this year with a substantial capital expenditure (capex) allocation. The company has set aside up to IDR1.6 trillion from internal cash reserves to fund its growth plans, without the need for external fundraising or corporate actions to secure additional funds.

The goal behind this expansion is to achieve its net profit target for the year, which is set between IDR2.4 trillion and IDR2.6 trillion. AKRA Director & Corporate Secretary Suresh Vembu stated that the company has a series of expansion plans for this year, one of which includes increasing the number of SPBU or gas stations as well as expanding its logistics operations.

