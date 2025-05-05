Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Ilustrasi Startup. Bisnis/Arief Hermawan P

Southeast Asia’s Health-Tech Industry Gains Traction, But Still Lags Behind Fintech

Southeast Asia’s health-tech sector has shown signs of recovery in Q1, albeit with only small-scale fundings and fintech still far in the lead.

Asteria Desi Kartika Sari,Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com
Senin, 5 Mei 2025 | 19:45
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The fintech startup sector continues to dominate Southeast Asia’s equity market in terms of both deal volume and investment value, but the health-tech sector is gaining traction as investors start to show interest in healthcare technology startups.

A DealStreetAsia report titled Southeast Asia Deal Review: Q1 2025, venture capital funding for health-tech startups in Southeast Asia is signaling signs of recovery in the first quarter of 2025. The report noted that health-tech completed eight transactions between January and March 2025, a notable increase compared to just one transaction in Q4/2024.

