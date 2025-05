Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Pharmaceutical issuer PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (KLBF) continues to drive revenue growth in the prescription drug segment to sustain the positive performance achieved through Q1/2025. The company has also initiated expansion efforts to support this goal.

Director Kartika Setiabudy stated that KLBF is closely monitoring the utilization rate of its current capacity and remains committed to expanding, particularly in the rapidly growing prescription drug segment.