IPO momentum rises mid-2025 with 14 companies in pipeline, but tighter regulations and selective investors shape Indonesia’s capital market outlook.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Initial public offerings (IPOs) appear to be regaining momentum mid-year, despite having shown limited activity in the earlier months.

Data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) shows that only 14 new issuers have completed IPOs since the start of the year, with no listings recorded throughout June 2025.