Several brokerage firms are holding on to their overweight or optimal ratings for the banking sector, despite ongoing margin pressure affecting the performance.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several brokerage firms are holding on to their overweight or optimal ratings for the banking sector, despite ongoing margin pressure affecting the performance of certain lenders.

Their confidence is underpinned by expectations of a recovery in net interest margins (NIM) and cost of credit (CoC) in H2 2025.