EMTK, TLKM, and PGEO Lead ESG Leaders Index Performance

IDXESGL’s stark improvement was driven by several top-gaining companies within the index, including EMTK, TLKM, and PGEO.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — EMTK, TLKM, PGEO, firms with high scores in environmental, social, and governance or ESG are gaining ground on the stock market, with some still holding attractive valuations even after recent rallies.

The ESG Leaders Index (IDXESGL), which comprises the top 30 ESG-compliant stocks on the bourse, closed up 0.07% last Friday (22/6) at 151.25. The index has gained 8.49% over the past month and 2.87% year-to-date (YTD), a sharp turnaround from its 4.88% YTD decline at the end of last month.