star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

EMTK, TLKM, and PGEO Lead ESG Leaders Index Performance

EMTK, TLKM, and PGEO Lead ESG Leaders Index Performance

IDXESGL’s stark improvement was driven by several top-gaining companies within the index, including EMTK, TLKM, and PGEO.

user-profile
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 26 Agustus 2025 | 15:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — EMTK, TLKM, PGEO, firms with high scores in environmental, social, and governance or ESG are gaining ground on the stock market, with some still holding attractive valuations even after recent rallies.

The ESG Leaders Index (IDXESGL), which comprises the top 30 ESG-compliant stocks on the bourse, closed up 0.07% last Friday (22/6) at 151.25. The index has gained 8.49% over the past month and 2.87% year-to-date (YTD), a sharp turnaround from its 4.88% YTD decline at the end of last month.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

EMTK, TLKM, and PGEO Lead ESG Leaders Index Performance

News Insight

1 jam yang lalu

Palm Oil Firms Eye EU Markets After Indonesia’s Win in Biodiesel WTO Dispute

News Insight

1 jam yang lalu

Membandingkan Kupon Patriot Bond Milik Danantara, SUN, SBN Ritel, dan Obligasi Korporasi

Membandingkan Kupon Patriot Bond Milik Danantara, SUN, SBN Ritel, dan Obligasi Korporasi

star News Insight

1 jam yang lalu

Masuk MSCI & FTSE, DSSA Kedatangan Investor Saham Kakap Anyar

star Emiten

2 jam yang lalu

Aksi Terbaru Haiyanto Kala Saham MDLN Meroket 56% Sebulan

star Investasi

3 jam yang lalu

Momentum Hermanto Tanoko Perkuat Posisi Konglomerasi Usai Bawa Saham CLEO Terindeks FTSE dan MSCI
Momentum Hermanto Tanoko Perkuat Posisi Konglomerasi Usai Bawa Saham CLEO Terindeks FTSE dan MSCI
star Konglomerasi

4 jam yang lalu

Manuver BlackRock Cs di Saham Semen SMGR INTP
Manuver BlackRock Cs di Saham Semen SMGR INTP
star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

Peluang Bertumbuh Mega Manunggal Property (MMLP) di Tangan Astra (ASII)
Peluang Bertumbuh Mega Manunggal Property (MMLP) di Tangan Astra (ASII)
star Bisnis

5 jam yang lalu

PANI, CBDK Seize Opportunities to Hit Ambitious 2025 Sales Targets
PANI, CBDK Seize Opportunities to Hit Ambitious 2025 Sales Targets
star News Insight

5 jam yang lalu

Resep Emiten Minyak Sawit TAPG, LSIP, STAA Raih Momentum Harga dan B40
Resep Emiten Minyak Sawit TAPG, LSIP, STAA Raih Momentum Harga dan B40
star Emiten

6 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top