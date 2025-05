Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Amid the downturn in stock prices, Telkom’s (TLKM) dividend announcement could serve as a key attraction. The company is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 27 May 2025.

This year’s dividend is particularly noteworthy for two reasons. First, TLKM is a company that consistently distributes dividends. Second, the government has set a substantial dividend target for 2025, while the company also faces significant capital expenditure (capex) and buyback obligations.