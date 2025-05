Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Conglomerate issuer PT Astra International Tbk. (ASII) maintained solid performance at the start of this year, despite the sluggish economy impacting people's purchasing power.

According to its financial report, ASII posted a net profit of IDR 6.93 trillion in Q1 2025, a decrease of 7.12% year on year (YoY) compared to IDR 7.46 trillion in Q1 2024.