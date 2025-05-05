Astra (ASII), Indomobil (IMAS) Post Weaker Profits in Q1 as Auto Sales Slump

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Auto companies PT Astra International (ASII) and PT Indomobil Sukses International (IMAS) posted weaker profits in Q1 amid sluggish domestic automotive sales.

ASII’s Q1 earnings report show that the company booked a net profit of IDR 6.93 trillion, down 7.12% year-on-year (YoY) from IDR 7.46 trillion. Net profit from automotive and mobility business segment fell 4% to IDR 2.7 trillion, primarily due to lower sales volumes amid a weakening national automotive market. However, net revenue still grew 2.64% YoY from IDR 81.2 trillion to IDR 83.36 trillion.