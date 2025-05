Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As of Tuesday (27/5) at 13:30 WIB, Bloomberg data shows that most brokers covering PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna (HMSP) stock have maintained their outlook after the company recently decided its dividend payout for the 2024 fiscal year.

Seven brokerages issued a “Buy” rating, while the rest include eight “Holds” and one “Sell.” Currently, the consensus 12-month target price for HMSP stands at IDR 755.63.