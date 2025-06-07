Telkom (TLKM) Bonds Draw Institutional Investors with Up to 10.25% Coupons

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— There are 10 corporate bond series most favored by institutional investors, with one standout being a series issued by PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (TLKM), offering a 10.25% annual coupon.

According to data from the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI), as of the end of May 2025, there were 818 corporate bond series circulating in the market. From that total, Bisnis compiled a list on Tuesday (3/6/2025) based on the series with the highest institutional ownership.