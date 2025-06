Dividend season kicks off with trillions in payouts, but IHSG remains pressured by foreign outflows and weak market sentiment.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A number of companies have declared dividends after receiving greenlight from their respective shareholders, with many slated to pay their dividends shortly after the second half begins.

Despite the large number of dividends set to pour into investors’ pockets soon, analysts say it will likely generate little gain for the IDX Composite (IHSG) due to underlying headwinds including foreign sell-offs and external pressures.