Bank lending to Indonesia’s mining sector is growing steadily, led by metal and tin ore projects, while coal lending becomes more selective.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Bank lending to the mining and excavation sector continues to show steady growth, even as major industry players increasingly shift their focus toward new and sustainable ventures.

According to the Indonesian Banking Statistics published by the Financial Services Authority (OJK), credit disbursed to the sector stood at IDR386.2 trillion as of March 2025.