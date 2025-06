Cinema operator Nusantara Sejahtera Raya (CNMA), known as Cinema XXI, is poised for a performance rebound in Q2/2025 after experiencing a slowdown in Q1.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Cinema operator PT Nusantara Sejahtera Raya Tbk. (CNMA), known as Cinema XXI, is poised for a performance rebound in Q2/2025 after experiencing a slowdown in Q1.

The anticipated recovery is driven by a resurgence in ticket sales—primarily fueled by rising audience interest in local films—and the company's efforts to expand its food and beverage (F&B) market segment. These developments open up opportunities for CNMA to post improved revenue and profit in Q2/2025.